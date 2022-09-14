SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,406. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

