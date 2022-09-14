SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $56.02. 9,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

