SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 55.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MDY traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,223. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.