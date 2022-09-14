Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNMSF. TD Securities lowered Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

