Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Splunk worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Splunk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,933,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,349,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 88,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

