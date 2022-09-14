Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.55 Million in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVBU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

