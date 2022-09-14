Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $123,000 in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHIXW. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.
Gores Holdings IX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GHIXW opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.
About Gores Holdings IX
The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
