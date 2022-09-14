Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $123,000 in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHIXW. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIXW opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

About Gores Holdings IX

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.