Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $750,000 in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovative International Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

IOAC stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

