Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,951 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 179,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

FRON stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

