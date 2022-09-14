Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 533,546 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 514,442 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,721 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

TMKR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Tastemaker Acquisition Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

