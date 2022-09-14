Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 376,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,913,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 502,746 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 258,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of FINM stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

