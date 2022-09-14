Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.34% of Aetherium Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GMFI stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Aetherium Acquisition Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

