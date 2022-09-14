Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DRTSW stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62.
Alpha Tau Medical Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.
