Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,854,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

