Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XFIN. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of XFIN opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

