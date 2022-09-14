Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,010,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,246,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHLU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

