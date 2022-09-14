Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of UTA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,411,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
UTA Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ UTAA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. UTA Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.
UTA Acquisition Profile
UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.
