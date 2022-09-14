Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.11. Sprinklr shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 9,814 shares trading hands.
CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
