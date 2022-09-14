Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $26.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,858 in the last ninety days. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Down 4.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.