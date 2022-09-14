srnArt Gallery Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $61,807.52 and approximately $28.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 130.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.01158356 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00836446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021137 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
