SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.39

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.39 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26.13 ($0.32). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 34,225 shares traded.

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £42.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

