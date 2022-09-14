Stacks Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001742 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $469.60 million and $7.65 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00165838 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,532,863 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack. The official website for Stacks is www.stacks.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

