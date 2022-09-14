Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.40

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. MKM Partners began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $755.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $736,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

