Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00013211 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003088 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,616,799 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

