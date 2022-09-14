Step Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0021

Step Hero (HERO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $26,665.20 and $43,375.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.42 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 0.99963611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065894 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, "Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name "Hero" token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future"

