Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 155.7% in August

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the August 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,411.0 days.

Shares of STLFF stock remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLFF shares. SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

