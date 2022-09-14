STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.31

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.31 ($36.03) and traded as high as €37.03 ($37.79). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €36.94 ($37.69), with a volume of 1,376,193 shares traded.

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

