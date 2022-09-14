Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 14th (ABST, AMGN, ANP, AZN, BME, CCR, EAGR, FUTR, J, LGEN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 14th:

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on the stock.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 970 ($11.72) target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $274.33 price target on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $193.00.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

