Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 14th (ABST, AMGN, ANP, AZN, BME, CCR, EAGR, FUTR, J, LGEN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 14th:

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on the stock.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 970 ($11.72) target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $274.33 price target on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $193.00.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

