Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,147 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 639% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,728 put options.

NYSE CIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

