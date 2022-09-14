StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTBC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.95 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.