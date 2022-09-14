StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.