StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
