StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

