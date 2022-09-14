StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

