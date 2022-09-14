StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

