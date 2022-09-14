StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.97. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

