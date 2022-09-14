StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

