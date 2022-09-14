StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares during the quarter. StoneBridge Acquisition comprises approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 6.39% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 2,028.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 329,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 342,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

StoneBridge Acquisition Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

