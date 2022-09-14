Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $226.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,102. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

