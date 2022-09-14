Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTOY traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 80,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

