Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

SUMO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 16,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,701. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Sumo Logic last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,674 shares of company stock worth $602,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

