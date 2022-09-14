Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,050,000 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the August 15th total of 31,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,699,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,790,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 758,508 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 51.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,822. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

