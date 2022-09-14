Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $24.40 during trading on Tuesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
