Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $24.40 during trading on Tuesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

