Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.49

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

(Get Rating)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.