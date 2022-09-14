Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 49.3% in August

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

SDPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,744. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

