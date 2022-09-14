Sutton Place Investors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,614,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,648,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

