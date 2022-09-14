Sutton Place Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,838 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

