Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,029. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $177.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

