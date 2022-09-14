Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 975 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $123.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

