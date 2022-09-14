Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 4.3 %

Suzuki Motor stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.07. 13,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

