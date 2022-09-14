Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, an increase of 227.9% from the August 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 1.5 %

SSREY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 38,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSREY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

