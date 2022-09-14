Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, an increase of 227.9% from the August 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 1.5 %

SSREY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 38,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSREY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Stories

